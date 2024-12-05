Report: Hunter’s Pardon Jeopardizes Funding for Joe Biden’s Future Presidential Library 

President Joe Biden’s pardon of Hunter Biden infuriated some Democrats, who are threatening to withhold donations to the president’s future presidential library, Axios’s Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen reported Thursday.

Hunter’s pardon received mixed reactions among Democrats, who widely touted Joe Biden’s promise that he would not pardon his son. Some Democrats are so upset about the president’s lie that they might not donate to his future presidential library.

“If they had their sh*t together, they would have been doing the work on this over the summer — right after he announced he was stepping aside,” one well-connected Democrat told Axios. “Now, it’s just too late. Hopefully they are rightsizing their expectations and budget!”

Axios reported on the frustration from Democrats:

Why it matters: Biden, 82, will limp away from the limelight — widely disliked by the public, and now loathed by many Democrats who blame him for twin sins of selfishness: running again, then pardoning Hunter after repeatedly saying he wouldn’t.



Some in Biden’s family have been shocked by the number of Democrats trashing his Hunter decision on the record, sources tell us. They expected some blowback — not a wicked backlash.

But even Biden’s best friends think it was nuts to pardon Hunter as a solo act on the same evening he left for a long-promised three-day trip to Africa.

The report comes after Joe Biden is weighing giving preemptive pardons to his allies in Congress and current and former federal officials, senior Democrats familiar with the discussions told Politico’s Jonathan Martin.

The White House said Joe Biden is expected to issue more pardons by the end of his term.

“I’m not going to get ahead of — of the president on this. But you could expect more announcement, more par- — pardons and clemency at the end of — at the end of — at the end of this term,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.