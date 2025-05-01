Robert De Niro Supports Son Coming Out Transgender: ‘I Love and Support Airyn as My Daughter’

Actor Robert De Niro has expressed support for his son coming out as transgender, saying will “I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter.”

De Niro told PEOPLE in a statement that he loves all his children.

“I loved and supported Aaron as my son, and now I love and support Airyn as my daughter. I don’t know what the big deal is,” he said. “I love all my children.”

On Tuesday, Airyn De Niro (formerly Aaron) told Them magazine that hormone treatment into becoming a woman began in 2024.

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me,” said Airyn. “I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

“Obviously, no parent is perfect, but I am grateful that both my parents agreed to keep me out of the limelight,” added Airyn. “They wanted it very private; they have told me they wanted me to have as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

Airyn hoped that “being visible and being seen” will help others struggling with their identity.

“There’s a difference between being visible and being seen,” said Airyn. “I’ve been visible. I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

Robert De Niro is the father of seven children, including Airyn’s twin brother, Julian.

