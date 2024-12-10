Rep. Eli Crane Wants to Award Daniel Penny with Congressional Gold Medal

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) announced Tuesday he introduced a resolution to award Daniel Penny with the Congressional Gold Medal “for his heroism.”

Penny, a Marine veteran, was found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely during a subway altercation last year, a New York City jury found on Monday.

Republicans praised the verdict as justice for a hero who saved lives.

“I’ve formally introduced a resolution to award Daniel Penny with the Congressional Gold Medal for his heroism,” Crane posted on X.

“Courage should always prevail over moral cowardice. Thankfully, our justice system got it right yesterday,” he added.

The resolution has five cosponsors: Reps. Wesley Hunt, Wesley (R-TX), Greg Steube (R-FL), Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Nicholas Langworthy (R-NY), and Tom McClintock (R-CA).

Find the resolution here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.