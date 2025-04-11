A Butler, Pennsylvania man was charged with making threats of murder and assault against President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, among others.

Shawn Monper, 32, was charged “with making threats to assault and murder” Trump, “other U.S. officials,” and ICE agents in comments posted to YouTube through an account called, “Mr Satan,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ). Monper was arrested on April 9 by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) “with the assistance of the Butler Township Police Department.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement:

I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans.

Per the press release, the federal criminal complaint claims that the “FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) received an emergency disclosure regarding threats posted to YouTube by user ‘Mr Satan.'” The threats reportedly occurred between January 15 and April 5:

According to the federal criminal complaint, on April 8, the FBI National Threat Operations Section (NTOS) received an emergency disclosure regarding threats posted to YouTube by user “Mr Satan.” Federal agents determined that the threatening statements occurred between Jan 15 and April 5. The subsequent federal investigation affirmed that the internet activity associated with “Mr Satan” corresponded with Monper’s residence.

An investigation discovered that Monper allegedly “sought and obtained a firearms permit shortly” after Trump was inaugurated, and that “in February 2025,” Monper wrote a comment in his “Mr Satan” YouTube account stating that he had “bought several guns” and had been “stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

The investigation further established that Monper sought and obtained a firearms permit shortly following President Trump’s inauguration. In February 2025, Monper commented using his “Mr Satan” account: “I have bought several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.” Further, in March 2025, Monper commented using his account: “Eventually im going to do a mass shooting.” One week later, Monper commented: “I have been buying 1 gun a month since the election, body armor, and ammo.”

In one comment from February 17, 2025, Monper, using his “Mr Satan” account, allegedly wrote:

Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0

A comment from March 18, 2025 stated, “ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them,” while a comment from April 1, 2025 stated, “If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them,” according to the press release.

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment,” Bondi added.

Monper was reported to have been “ordered detained pending preliminary and detention hearings scheduled for April 14,” according to the press release.