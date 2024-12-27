Rasmussen Poll: Majority Support FBI Probe into Liz Cheney

A majority of likely voters support an FBI investigation of Liz Cheney, a key member of the partisan January 6 Committee, Rasmussen Reports poll found on Thursday.

Some House Republicans demand the FBI investigate Cheney for allegedly tampering with “at least one” witness of the partisan panel.

Cheney said she should not go to jail for alleged wrongdoing.

Fifty-seven percent of likely voters, however, would support an FBI investigation into the matter.

The poll sampled 1,099 likely voters from December 17-19 with a three percentage point margin of error.

A report released on December 17 by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee chairman Barry Loudermilk stated the partisan committee “neglected or withheld evidence” from its final report and “deleted voluminous records it should have preserved.”

Loudermilk’s press release on the report alleged three key facts against Cheney:

1. Former Representative Liz Cheney colluded with “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge. 2. Former Representative Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on new information about her communication. 3. Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.

In addition, Loudermilk said in January his computer forensic investigators discovered that 117 files went missing, presumably deleted or encrypted by the panel’s members.

Read the full report here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.