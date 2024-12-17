House GOP Demands FBI Investigate Liz Cheney for Alleged Witness Tampering 

House Republicans are demanding the FBI investigate Liz Cheney for allegedly tampering with “at least one” witness of the partisan January 6 Committee.

Cheney, a former member of the panel, said last week that she should not go to jail for alleged wrongdoing during her tenure on the committee. President-elect Donald Trump accused members of the partisan panel of destroying committee evidence that he said exonerated him from allegations of wrongdoing.

A report released Tuesday by House Administration Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Barry Loudermilk stated the partisan committee “neglected or withheld evidence” from its final report and “deleted voluminous records it should have preserved.”

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Loudermilk recommended.

“Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge,” the report continued. “This secret communication with a witness is improper and likely violates 18 U.S.C. 1512. Such action is outside the due functioning of the legislative process and therefore not protected by the Speech and Debate clause.”

The report found, per Loudermilk’s press release:

1. Former Representative Liz Cheney colluded with “star witness” Cassidy Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge. 2. Former Representative Liz Cheney should be investigated for potential criminal witness tampering based on new information about her communication. 3. Cassidy Hutchinson’s most outrageous claims lacked any evidence, and the Select Committee had knowledge that her claims were false when they publicly promoted her.

The report also alleged “evidence of collusion” between Special Counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump, and the Democrats’ committee.