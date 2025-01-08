Joe Biden Thinks He Would Have Beat Donald Trump

President Joe Biden believes he would have defeated President-elect Donald Trump in November if his party had not pressured him to step aside, he told USA Today‘s Susan Page.

Biden, 82, whom Special Counsel David Hur characterized as an elderly man with a poor memory, does not appear to remember the depths of his sinking campaign.

Biden dropped out of the race following a poor debate performance that caused his polling and support among allies to tank.

Several states considered solid blue, such as New Hampshire and Virginia, were showing signs of leaning toward Trump, an unfathomable downward trajectory that could have impacted Senate and House Democrat candidates.

Most of Biden’s media allies were questioning the president’s mental acuity and stamina, which in turn caused Democrats to reportedly confront Biden about dropping out. Barack Obama and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were two Democrats who allegedly ratcheted up pressure on Biden to step aside.

Biden’s aides reportedly insulated the president from the reality of his sinking campaign.

Interviews conducted by the Wall Street Journal reveal Biden’s aides protected the “diminished” president from cabinet members, donors, pollsters, and top Democrat lawmakers, who might have spoken freely with the president immediately following the debate.

The coverup reportedly fell apart, according to the Journal, after Biden insisted on debating Trump, who knifed Biden’s reelection hopes with two sentences. “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either,” Trump said when asked to respond to Biden’s onstage mumbling.

Weeks away from Trump’s inauguration, Biden told USA Today‘s Susan Page that not only could he have won reelection, but he might have been able to serve four more years.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” Biden said, claiming polls showed him winning.

“So far, so good,” he said when asked if he could have served another full four-year term. “But who knows what I’m going to be when I’m 86 years old? … Who the hell knows?”

