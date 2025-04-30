CNN’s Amber Ruffin: I’m Black, I’m Terrified, I’m ‘Less Welcome’ Under Trump

CNN host Amber Ruffin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that she felt “less welcome” under President Donald Trump while discussing being removed as the host of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Ruffin said, “They were, like, look, you were running your mouth in these streets, and now you can’t host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and I was like, oh, no, you know, this is horrible. I was running my mouth, and I was being careless. Then, as the day went on, people were like your free speech has been revoked. How dare they. Then I was like, oh, my God, that’s right, I do have free speech.”

When asked about Trump’s 100 days, Ruffin said, “People are saying that Trump did a bad job a hundred days in. I strongly disagree. This man has done everything he has set out to do. I’m black. I’m terrified. I’m scared for my trans friends. And people who we know and love, our neighbors, are disappeared. And that was the goal and he did it. He did it. He did exactly what he wanted to do — because I, you know, feel less welcome in my home than I did, you know, last year. And that’s the goal. That was the goal. This feeling in us is the point.”

