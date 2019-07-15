A gas station clerk near Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, said he shot and killed one of two robbery suspects after they allegedly pointed a gun at him and took money.

WSVN 7 reported that the two suspects allegedly entered the gas station, and one pointed a gun at the clerk’s head while the other took cash from the register. The clerk, who is identified only as “Mike,” was pistol-whipped as the alleged robbery was carried out, but he was able to retrieve his gun and shoot at the suspects as they fled.

Mike said, “Just two guys came inside the gas station and put a gun on me, and they took the money.” He explained that he chased the suspects as they were fleeing, saying, “I went outside and shot at them twice.”

Mike killed one of the suspects, and that suspect’s body “was dropped off at a Hollywood fire station”:

CBS Miami reported that the second suspect in the robbery was able to escape.

The clerk suffered injuries to his face from being pistol-whipped.

