Parkland father Andrew Pollack spoke to Breitbart News about Tuesday’s heinous attack on Robb Elementary School in Texas, saying, “We print money and send billions around the world, yet we leave our children unprotected.”

Pollack lost his precious daughter, Meadow, in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

He responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting by tweeting:

-Armed guard

-Single point of entry

-Teacher training We send out $Billions to other countries all the time. Why not fund school safety in America? — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 25, 2022

Pollack told Breitbart News, “There is no reason why every school doesn’t have a single point [of entry] with an armed resource officer and teachers who are trained/armed to protect students.”

He added, “It’s 2022 — why would you send your kids to a school that doesn’t have a single point of entry and armed guard?”

Pollack then reflected on the horrible day on which he lost his daughter. “Everyone in the country thinks it can’t happen to them, but if your school isn’t secure, it can.”

Urging parents to get involved, he said, “Parents who do not insist on safety precautions are rolling the dice every day when they drop their kids off at the school.”

Pollack worked with President Trump on school safety and has since launched a campaign to help schools achieve and maintain a safe environment for students. His school safety protocols can be found here.

