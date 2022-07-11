Father Shoots Two Teens Allegedly Trying to Rob Car with Two Babies Inside

A father shot and wounded two suspects who allegedly tried to rob his SUV Monday morning while his wife and two babies were inside the vehicle.

Newsweek reports that the incident occurred just after midnight on Monday. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez indicates the robbery suspects were both 16 years old.

The suspects allegedly walked up to the SUV and opened one of the vehicle’s doors near where the baby was sitting:

Last night, just after midnight, @HCSOTexas units responded to the 6800 blk of Feather Creek Dr in reference to a shooting. Preliminary: an adult male, his wife, and two infants arrived home. Two males, walked up to their SUV, and opened a rear door where their 1-yr-old was 1/3 pic.twitter.com/rBhe4y3EFE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 11, 2022

Gonzalez tweeted, “The adult male feared for the safety of his family and fired shots and struck both suspects. The wife was driving and drove away after the shooting to get away from the suspects.”

Newsweek quoted Harris County Sergeant J. Wheeler giving a similar account. “One of the parents inside the vehicle, as the suspects were attempting to enter, one of the parents fired off several rounds and shot both of the male suspects.”

FOX News reports that the father responded by shooting both teens, who were thereafter taken to a hospital in private vehicles and are in “stable and fair condition,” according to Gonzalez.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.