Exclusive — Steve Hilton Says Democrats Machine Covered for Swalwell: ‘We Had Heard All This Months Ago’

Tuesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton talked about Eric Swalwell.

Hilton said, “So, we had heard all of this months ago, you know, from various, you know, sources, whether that’s reporters and people connected to the Democratic machine in California.”

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