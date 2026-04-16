Rosie O’Donnell: ‘We Should All Be Pulling the Fire Alarm’ on Trump’s Presidency

Rosie O’Donnell continued her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump this week, advising Americans to “pull the fire alarm” on his presidency.
O’Donnell shared her thoughts on her TikTok, referencing the president’s recent threat to destroy Iran’s civilization and him sharing an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus.
“We gotta do something America. He just put out a thing that he’s Jesus. He’s threatening to nuke countries. He’s digging up the White House and putting up a Putinesque meets Saudi Arabia ballroom in our White House,” she said.
“He’s arresting people, putting them in detention camps. In case of emergency, break glass and pull the fire alarm. We should all be pulling the fire alarm. It is beyond the beyond at this point,” she continued.
@rosie
monday ramble #waking #illusion #epstein #anthonyjoel #topchef
As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Rosie O’Donnell returned to the United States despite her pledging to never come back in fear of the president, with whom she has been publicly feuding with for over 20 years now.
“TOTAL BULLSHIT – I CAME HOME TO MEET MY GRANDSON – GOING BACK THIS WEEKEND,” O’Donnell said in reply to an Instagram post that she was selling her Irish mansion to return to the United States.
A recent profile in the Washington Post revealed that O’Donnell has become obsessed with President Trump and sometimes has to promise her therapist not to post about him for several days on social media; she often fails.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving, O’Donnell promised her therapist that she would not post anything about Trump for two days. It lasted maybe a few hours.
“Roseann, you’ve got to detach,” an annoyed Kopetic told her during her visit. “You’ve got to disconnect.”
So she tried again. The first promise broken, she made another that Friday. This time, O’Donnell vowed not to post about Trump for three days. She told her 1.2 million Instagram followers that she was “gonna try again to not give him a minute of me.”
As Breitbart News reported, Rosie O’Donnell’s obsession with Trump apparently went as far as her telling her 12-year-old autistic daughter that the president forced them to leave the United States.
“My daughter is now saying, ‘Damn him, damn Trump’ and smashing her hand on the table,” O’Donnell told Jim Acosta during a Friday appearance on the Jim Acosta Show.“And I said, ‘Wow, honey, what are you thinking?’ And she said, ‘He made us move in order for our own safety, and now he’s destroying the country!’”
“Listen, she lives here [Ireland], she hears what I’m saying to you — not that I go around speaking like this every day if it’s not an interview — but I think to myself, ‘You don’t want to give this to her,’” she continued. “Whatever this thing is, of me thinking that I have to somehow stand in defiance of him. No, no, I don’t, somebody can tap me out, you know?”
“I did 22 years, I don’t really need to do any more, and I don’t want my kid to be so affected by it, and, you know, she has autism,” she added.
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