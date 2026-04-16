Rosie O’Donnell: ‘We Should All Be Pulling the Fire Alarm’ on Trump’s Presidency

Rosie O’Donnell continued her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump this week, advising Americans to “pull the fire alarm” on his presidency.

O’Donnell shared her thoughts on her TikTok, referencing the president’s recent threat to destroy Iran’s civilization and him sharing an AI-generated image depicting him as Jesus.

“We gotta do something America. He just put out a thing that he’s Jesus. He’s threatening to nuke countries. He’s digging up the White House and putting up a Putinesque meets Saudi Arabia ballroom in our White House,” she said.

“He’s arresting people, putting them in detention camps. In case of emergency, break glass and pull the fire alarm. We should all be pulling the fire alarm. It is beyond the beyond at this point,” she continued.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Rosie O’Donnell returned to the United States despite her pledging to never come back in fear of the president, with whom she has been publicly feuding with for over 20 years now.

“TOTAL BULLSHIT – I CAME HOME TO MEET MY GRANDSON – GOING BACK THIS WEEKEND,” O’Donnell said in reply to an Instagram post that she was selling her Irish mansion to return to the United States.

A recent profile in the Washington Post revealed that O’Donnell has become obsessed with President Trump and sometimes has to promise her therapist not to post about him for several days on social media; she often fails.