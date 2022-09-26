A woman in Patterson, California, shot and killed an alleged intruder Saturday night as he fought her husband, who was trying to keep the suspect out of the home.

KCRA reports that the incident occurred around 10:20 p.m., when 45-year-old homeowner Yang Luan was trying to keep the alleged intruder from entering the home and the fight ensued.

The homeowner’s wife, 50-year-old Yuhui Zheng, ran upstairs, grabbed a revolver she had acquired just the day before. and emptied every round on the alleged intruder.

ABC 10 notes that the 22-year-old alleged intruder died from from the gunshot wounds.

In a Facebook post, Patterson Police identified the deceased intrusion suspect as Angelo Santana. They described him as “heavily intoxicated” and trying to “force entry into the home.”

Police indicated their preliminary findings show the shooting incident “was an example of strictly self-defense.”

