Alleged burglar Jeffery L. Carl was found hiding in a shed at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday after a Franklin, Ohio, homeowner shot him in the butt.

Journal News reports that Carl allegedly “attempted to burglarize a Park Avenue house” early Wednesday when the homeowner shot him.

Dayton Daily News observes that Carl fled the scene on foot after being shot and a police K-9 found him “hiding in a shed not far from the victim’s residence.” Carl had been shot in the butt.

FOX 19 notes that Carl was taken to a hospital to have his wound treated, then transferred to the Franklin Police Department.

He is charged with burglary.

