President Joe Biden (D) marked the tenth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack by pushing for a ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines.

He released a statement in which he claimed Americans should feel “societal guilt” for having gone this long without banning AR-15s, AK-47s, and other commonly owned firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.”

Biden then pointed to the gun control he signed during the summer–the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act–and moved on to push for more gun control now:

Still, we must do more. I am determined to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no purpose other than to kill people in large numbers. It is within our power to do this – for the sake of not only the lives of the innocents lost, but for the survivors who still hope.

Breitbart News reported that Biden pushed gun control for the United States last week on the same day that he agreed to release a convicted Russian arms dealer in a swap for Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) player Brittney Griner.

The arms dealer, Viktor Bout, was convicted in 2011. Following his conviction, then-United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara said, “As the evidence at trial showed, Viktor Bout was ready to sell a weapons arsenal that would be the envy of some small countries. He aimed to sell those weapons to terrorists for the purpose of killing Americans. With today’s swift verdict, justice has been done and a very dangerous man will be behind bars.”

