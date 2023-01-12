An alleged robber pulled a gun in a Gilmer County, Georgia, convenience store Monday night only to have his plans thwarted when all three of the store’s customers, at the time, turned out to be armed.

WSB-TV reported the robbery suspect, 39-year-old Shawn Sutton, entered the store while his wife, 39-year-old Melody Sutton, allegedly waited outside with a getaway car.

Sutton acted like he was a customer before allegedly pulling panty hose over his face, pointing a .45 caliber pistol at the clerk, and demanding money.

A customer in the store with a concealed carry firearm ran to the clerk’s aid while a second customer, also in the store, ran out to his vehicle to retrieve his firearm then ran back in.

Sutton tried to escape and a third customer, who was pumping gas, pulled his concealed carry firearm and ran to stop Sutton.

The first customer was yelling for the other two not to shoot, noting Sutton had been disarmed.

Ellijay police chief Edward Lacey released a statement on the incident, noting an officer arrived on scene just after the third customer became involved in the situation. The officer ordered Sutton to the ground and he refused the command, so the officer tased him to achieve compliance.

Sutton was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. His wife was also taken into custody.

