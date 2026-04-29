The feud that keeps on giving gave a little more this week when President Donald Trump’s longtime foe, Rosie O’Donnell, suggested that the latest assassination attempt on the president and his cabinet members was a hoax.

The famed comedienne shared her thoughts about the latest assassination attempt in a video on TikTok.

“It’s so good when you don’t want to watch the news about fake assassination attempts or what they’re calling an assassination attempt,” she said.

“Somebody decided it shouldn’t be a high security event with everyone in the cabinet there. And the president and the vice president and the first lady,” she continued. “And you know, congresspeople. Somebody decided they didn’t need a lot of security and who was that? I wonder who decided that and when and how they decided that with all those people there. It just gets more ridiculous every day, and I think he’s forgotten how many times they’ve attempted this. The things he remembers and the things he chooses to forget. ”

Rosie O’Donnell has flirted with these conspiracies before, such as when she suggested that the 2024 assassination attempt on the president’s life – the first of three – was a potentially staged.

“I don’t know what happened that day,” O’Donnell said. “But I don’t think it was a bullet that him. I don’t. I think it was maybe a fragment of something. But I don’t know. Without a scar to be seen yet blood all over it.”

O’Donnell then took suspicion on the famous photo of Trump pumping his fist in the air after the assassination attempt.

“Look at the photos of him right after with his fist-pumping – a normal reaction, right? To almost being assassinated?” she said. “There’s something really hinky about the whole thing. I don’t know what it is, but I am saying this: for people who go on conspiracy theories for endless cycles, deep dives, how come this isn’t getting a deep dive? How come people are just like, ‘look, his ear is normal now’?”

“He’s not an octopus,” she continued. “He doesn’t regrow his limbs, his ears, his nose, or whatever. We don’t regrow, we’re humans.”