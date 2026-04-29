Gallup Survey: Cost of Living Top Financial Problem for Americans

A high cost of living stands as the top financial problem for Americans, an April 2026 Gallup survey revealed.

The survey identified Americans’ top four financial problems in 2026, listed as the high cost of living (inflation), energy costs (oil and gas prices), the cost of owning or renting a home, and healthcare expenses.

More specifically, the cost of living emerged as the top financial concern, chosen by 31 percent of respondents. While that is down from the 41 percent who identified that as their top financial concern in 2024 – during the Biden administration – it is still two points higher than the 29 percent who chose it at this time last year. Only three percent chose that as the top financial issue in 2020.

Thirteen percent said their greatest financial concern is energy prices, up one point from the 12 percent who said the same last year. Another 13 percent identified the cost of owning or renting a home as their top financial issue. That issue saw a dramatic rise over the last year, as only three percent chose it as their top financial concern in April 2025. Finally, eight percent identified healthcare costs as their top financial concern, with seven percent saying the same last year.

Other categories of financial concerns include:

Certain economic conditions or programs are the next-most-cited type of issue Americans name. These include taxes (6%), the state of the economy (2%), the stock market (2%), interest rates (2%) and Social Security (1%). Insufficient income ranks as a close third category of concerns, including those citing lack of money or low wages (7%) and unemployment or job loss (4%). This is followed by those saying they have too much debt generally (6%) or on credit cards specifically (1%). The least-cited type of financial challenge involves lack of savings — either retirement savings (3%) or savings generally (2%).

This coincides with the fact that most surveyed, 55 percent, said price increases have caused financial hardship on either them or their household. Of those, 40 percent said it has caused moderate hardship, while 15 percent described the hardship as “severe.”

Further, less than half of Americans, 46 percent, describe their current financial situation as either excellent or good. Just over one-third, 35 percent, describe their financial situation as “only fair,” followed by 19 percent who describe it as poor. All the while, 55 percent said their financial situation is worsening, compared to 34 percent who said it is actively improving.

The survey was taken April 1-15, 2026. It parallels other surveys, which consistently show inflation and prices emerging as the top issue of concern to Americans. The latest weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov, for example found prices and inflation emerging as the top issue of concern. Notably, it stands as the top issue of concern for Democrats, Republicans, and independents alike.