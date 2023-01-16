Police: Armed Mother Pulls Gun to Prevent Son’s Kidnapping

An armed mother in Des Moines, Iowa, pulled a gun outside Hubbell Tower Apartments last week, stopping two people who were allegedly attempting to kidnap her son.

FOX 17 reported that two people were hovering around the entrance to the apartment complex, and manager Shay Lindberg went out to ask them if there was a problem.

Lindberg’s son was by her side, and one of the two people allegedly grabbed him in an alleged kidnapping attempt.

Lindberg drew her gun, and the suspect released the boy.

Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek said, “It certainly looks like the big turning point here, the pivotal piece to keeping her child safe was the fact that she was lawfully-armed with a handgun, and she produced it and told them ‘let go of my kid.’”

FOX News noted that Lindberg called the complex’s security guard, Will Hunter of Per Mar Security Services, after she had saved her son, and Hunter recognized the suspects from the description.

Hunter called police and identified the suspects as Michael Ernest Ross and Laura Lynn Potter.

Ross and Potter were subsequently arrested and charged with felony child stealing.

