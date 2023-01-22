Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna gave a press conference Sunday in which he announced the Lunar New Year celebration shooting suspect had allegedly used a “semiautomatic assault pistol” to shoot and kill ten people Saturday night.

AFP indicated Luna pointed out the attacker did not use an “assault rifle.” Rather, Luna said the suspect used “a magazine-fed semiautomatic assault pistol … that had an extended large-capacity magazine attached to it.”

Sheriff Luna and Officials Discuss the Recent Mass Shooting in Monterey Park County and Community Leaders will discuss the recent mass shooting that occurred in Monterey Park. Posted by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, January 22, 2023

Luna also noted that the shooting suspect is dead.

Breitbart News pointed out that the Los Angeles Times reported the gunman shot and killed himself Sunday before he could be apprehended by police in Torrance, California.

Sheriff Luna did not explain what, precisely, a “semiautomatic assault pistol” is, but the BBC reported that Luna thought it might not be legal in California.

The deceased shooting suspect has been identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

