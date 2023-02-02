Judge Allows Wrongful Death Suit Against Kyle Rittenhouse to Proceed

A judge ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death suit filed against Kyle Rittenhouse over the shooting death of Anthony Huber can proceed.

The suit targets “the city and county of Kenosha” in addition to Rittenhouse, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted.

The Associated Press reported that the suit, filed by Anthony’s father, John Huber, alleges that Rittenhouse “conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.”

John Huber also claims police officers allowed “a dangerous situation that violated his son’s constitutional rights and resulted in his death.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Rittenhouse sought to have the suit dismissed but U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman ruled that it can go forward.

Rittenhouse faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The murder charges centered on the deaths of 26-year-old Anthony Huber and 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges, as Breitbart News pointed out on November 19, 2021. The defense successfully argued that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense, in reasonable fear of imminent death or grievous bodily harm.

