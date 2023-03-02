Newport City, Rhode Island, city councilwoman Jeanne-Marie Napolitano put her support behind a state-level “assault weapons” ban following the February 13 handgun attack at Michigan State University.

The Newport Daily News quoted Napolitano saying, “I just wanted to say I’ve listened to the news reports of the last week about the shooting at Michigan State University and my heart was heavy, but I’m tired of the thoughts and prayers. It’s time for action by councils, by state legislators, our Congress in Washington, to adopt common sense gun laws.”

She then put forward a resolution supporting House Bill 5300, which would ban the manufacture, sale, and possession of “assault weapons” in Rhode Island.

On January 31, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) issued a statement, saying, in part:

I want to say this loud and clear: Rhode Island is ready for an assault weapons ban to help keep our communities safe. And as Governor, I’m ready to sign that bill into law. I am grateful to have a strong team standing behind this bill. I thank our sponsor’s Representative Knight and Senator Miller as well as all of our general officers, Moms Demand, the Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence and so many other community leaders and advocates. Let’s get it done.

A ban on “assault weapons” would not have prevented the Michigan State shooting from taking place, as that attack was carried out with handguns.

