Homeowner with Pistol Encounters and Shoots Alleged Intruder

A homeowner in Kingsport, Tennessee, encountered and shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

SuperTalk929 reported the homeowner discovered “an individual exiting his home and approaching him in a manner that caused the resident to fear for his safety.”

The homeowner, who was armed with “a pistol,” shot the alleged intruder.

WJHL noted the the alleged intruder was transported to a hospital to have his gunshot wound treated and pointed out that the wound was not life-threatening.

The Kingsport Times News pointed out Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andy Seabolt indicated “there is no danger to the public.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.