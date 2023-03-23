Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) praised the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF) regulatory gun control push during Thursday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing and claimed stabilizer braces turn firearms “into killing machines.”

The House Judiciary Committee hearing centered on the ATF’s recent AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule, which requires stabilizer brace owners to register their braces with the ATF or do one of the four following alternatives:

Turn in the entire firearm with the attached “stabilizing brace” to ATF;

Destroy the whole firearm;

Convert the short-barreled rifle into a long-barreled rifle;

Permanently remove and dispose of, or alter, the “stabilizing brace” from the firearm so that it cannot be reattached.

Lee spoke in support of the ATF and the stabilizer brace rule, saying, “I commend the ATF for their work in identifying a problem and providing guidance to prevent the harm created by the misuse of stabilizing braces, which convert everyday firearms into killing machines.”

She went on to criticize firearms that Democrats describe as “ghost guns” and to praise the ATF for banning bump stocks.

Jackson did not mention that stabilizer braces were approved by Obama’s ATF as devices that could help disabled combat veterans continue to participate in, and enjoy, shooting sports.

