Witnesses Hear 10 Gunshots as Georgia Homeowner Kills Alleged Intruder

A DeKalb County, Georgia, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder Thursday morning just prior to 5:30 a.m.

11 Alive observed the alleged intruder was shot while trying to make entrance at an apartment complex. Witnesses claimed to have heard “about ten gunshots.”

Atlanta News First reported police received a call about the incident at 5:30 a.m. and responding officers arrived to find the alleged intruder deceased.

WSB-TV noted police are interviewing the homeowner regarding the incident and “it is unclear how the suspect got into the house and if they knew each other.”

Police believe the incident was a self-defense shooting.

