Poll Shows AOC Leading Field of Potential 2028 Democrat Candidates

A recent AtlasIntel poll found far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leading the potential crowd of 2028 presidential candidates.

Unlike other recent surveys that showed failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris as the fan favorite, this survey had the “Squad” member leading the pack with 26 percent support. Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg came in second place with 22.4 percent support, followed by 21.2 percent who chose California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Harris came in a distant fourth place with 12.9 percent support, with all other potential candidates falling into the single digits.

The survey was taken May 4-7, among 2,069 U.S. adults and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, has not said if she plans to run for president, and many are urging her to gun for Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) seat. However, she recently told David Axelrod that her “ambition is to change this country,” explaining that she does not want to base her current actions on future aspirations politically, as all of those are temporary roles.

“They assume that my ambition is a title or a seat. And my ambition is way bigger than that. My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go, Senate, House seats, elected officials, come and go, but single payer healthcare is forever, a living wage is forever, worker’s rights are forever, women’s rights, all that,” she stated.

Other recent polls, however, have shown Harris as the top choice for Democrats despite her sizable loss to President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. One recent survey showed Harris with quite a lead in the potential Democrat primary race, with 38 percent support. Newsom followed with 16 percent, and Ocasio-Cortez came in third with nine percent support.

Similarly, a Harvard-Harris survey showed half of Democrats choosing Harris as their top choice in the potential primary. Once again, Newsom followed with 22 percent support. Nine percent went with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and eight percent favored Ocasio-Cortez,

Harris has yet to definitively say whether she plans to run again, but she dropped perhaps her biggest hint during an appearance at Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention.

“Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” Harris said. “I’ll keep you posted.”