Phoenix, Arizona, Family Dollar employee Kevin Salas Madrid is under arrest after allegedly shooting a shoplifter at least ten times.

The shooting occurred Wednesday just before 8 p.m.

FOX 10 Phoenix reported that 24-year-old Madrid confronted the shoplifter and that the shoplifter allegedly punched Madrid in the face.

Madrid responded by shooting the shoplifter and then allegedly continued to shoot once the suspect fell to the ground.

FOX 10 said Madrid shot the shoplifter ten times but AZFamily claimed Madrid shot him 15 times, “emptying his gun’s magazine.”

A witness told police the shoplifter allegedly made a fist and punched Madrid hard enough to knock his glasses off. It was after that punch that Madrid opened fire.

Madrid was booked on a second degree murder charge. The shoplifter is hospitalized in critical condition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.