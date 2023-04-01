Alleged Intruder Kicks In Door to Home, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder kicked in the door to a home in Lake Forest Park, Washington, Wednesday afternoon and was shot dead by the individual renting the home.

Police were called about 1:30 p.m., FOX 13 reported.

The renter and the 37-year-old intrusion suspect knew each other, “and the suspect had previously trespassed a few years ago.”

KIRO noted the renter “shot the suspect multiple times.”

A neighbor said she came home as police were carrying out their investigation and she could see the alleged intruder’s body lying in the doorway.

She said she was eager to see the renter and give him a hug.

She plans to tell him, “We’re looking out for him as well and…hope that he’s all right.”

