A New York City parking garage attendant is facing murder charges after allegedly wrestling a gun away from an armed robber and shooting his assailant with it.

FOX News reported the attendant, 57-year-old Moussa Diarra, saw a man looking at cars early Saturday morning and believed the suspect was trying to steal things.

Diarra confronted the suspect, 59-year-old Charles Rhodie, bringing him outside to check his bag.

The suspect is alleged to have then pulled a gun on Diarra and Diarra responded by trying to wrestle the gun away. The gun was fired during the confrontation and the alleged robber was shot.

Both Diarra and Rhodie were charged with attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault.

The scenario with Diarra brings to mind the July 1, 2022, instance in which 61-year-old bodega owner Jose Alba took actions to defend himself against a career criminal, yet was charged with murder by George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D).

The New York Times noted 35-year-old Austin Simon came behind the count and a confrontation between he and Alba ensued, in which Simon allegedly pushed Alba, who responded by fatally stabbing the aggressor.

On July 19, 2022, the charges against Alba were dropped.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com