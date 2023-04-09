Singer and actress Bette Midler twisted the Easter message in a Sunday morning tweet which ended with calls for more gun control and a shout-out to Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Moms Demand Action.

Midler tweeted:

On this most Holy Day in the Christian calendar, remember the slaughter of your own innocents in school shootings across America, and let this #Easter mark a #resurrection, for them and for your commitment to change. It’s your turn. #MomsDemandAction — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 9, 2023

Midler has long been a proponent of restricting Second Amendment rights via gun control.

For example, after a suspect with stolen guns opened fire in Sandy Hook Elementary School, Midler tweeted, “Our 2nd Amendment was written BEFORE we had a national army or even a police force. The English law, which we copied, is 300 years old.”

On January 22, Midler claimed there had already been 36 mass shootings in the U.S. for the year and extrapolated that figure to suggest there will be nearly 625 mass shootings in the U.S. by year’s end.

Hollywood leftists have long claimed an exaggerated number of mass shootings per year.

In 2015, actress Rose McGowan and others claimed 355 mass shootings and Mother Jones’ editor Mark Follman decided to set the record straight.

Writing the New York Times, Follman used a December 4, 2015, op-ed to note there had been fewer than five mass shootings to that point in 2015:

At Mother Jones, where I work as an editor, we have complied an in-depth open-source database covering more than three decades of public mass shootings. By our measure, there have been four “mass shootings” this year, including the one in San Bernardino, and at least 73 such attacks since 1982.

Midler predicts 624 mass shootings for 2023 and her Easter message centers on securing more restrictions for the Second Amendment.

