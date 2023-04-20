Man Allegedly Shoots Little Girl After Her Basketball Rolls into His Yard

A 24-year-old North Carolina man is being sought for allegedly shooting a six-year-old girl about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after her basketball rolled into his yard.

The man, Robert Louis Singletary, also allegedly shot the girl’s parents and another neighbor, ABC News reported.

The six-year-old and her mother and father were all wounded in the incident. Her father’s wounds are critical, as he did his best to protect his daughter during the attack, the New York Post noted. He apparently tried to get Singletary to shoot at him instead of at his daughter.

Neighbors claimed Singletary grew irate when a basketball rolled into his yard. He went down the street and allegedly shot at a neighbor, then returned to allegedly shoot the six-year-old and her parents.

Neighbors believe Singletary shot until his gun was empty.

WBTV observed that the manhunt for Singletary was still underway as of Thursday morning.