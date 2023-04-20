Man Allegedly Shoots Little Girl After Her Basketball Rolls into His Yard

A 24-year-old North Carolina man is being sought for allegedly shooting a six-year-old girl about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday after her basketball rolled into his yard.
The man, Robert Louis Singletary, also allegedly shot the girl’s parents and another neighbor, ABC News reported.
JUST IN: A North Carolina man allegedly shot a 6-year-old girl, her parents and an additional neighbor after a basketball rolled into his yard. https://t.co/F4MjmuHAjI
— ABC News (@ABC) April 20, 2023
The six-year-old and her mother and father were all wounded in the incident. Her father’s wounds are critical, as he did his best to protect his daughter during the attack, the New York Post noted. He apparently tried to get Singletary to shoot at him instead of at his daughter.
Neighbors claimed Singletary grew irate when a basketball rolled into his yard. He went down the street and allegedly shot at a neighbor, then returned to allegedly shoot the six-year-old and her parents.
Neighbors believe Singletary shot until his gun was empty.
WBTV observed that the manhunt for Singletary was still underway as of Thursday morning.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.