PA House Democrats Pass Gun Control out of Committee

Pennsylvania House Democrats passed a package of four gun controls out of committee Wednesday, making it possible the gun controls could go before the whole House sometime next week.

The Associated Press reported the package includes a trigger lock requirement for long guns, a requirement stolen guns be reported within three days, expanded background checks, and a red flag law.

NBC 10 noted Democrats control the PA House by one seat.

State Rep. Tim Briggs (D) touted the four gun controls as ways “to protect our children, our neighbors, our schools, our houses of worship, our business, people in crisis and our law enforcement communities from the dangers of gun crimes of violence.”

He suggested the four gun controls are just the beginning of what PA Democrats plan to do, saying, “Today is a first step. I assure you it will not be the last.”

State Rep. Rob Kauffman (R) countered Briggs, “If folks are using guns illegally, they’re doubtfully going to be going through the law-abiding process to acquire that gun. I appreciate the intent but it seems to be a lot of symbolism over actual substance.”

Republicans control the PA Senate so any gun controls passing along party lines in the House have little chance of getting beyond that point.

