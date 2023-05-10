Homeowner Opens Fire, Kills Alleged Intruder After Family Dog Tased

A Murfreesboro, Tennessee, homeowner opened fire on two alleged masked intruders Friday night around 8:30 p.m. after the family dog was tased.

WSMV Nashville reported that the alleged intruders tased the family dog and then held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint.

The homeowner was on the phone at the time, and said he heard his dog make a weird noise then heard his son say, “Don’t shoot.” He grabbed a gun and went to investigate.

He said, “They was in the living room and they had the gun pointed toward my son. So, as soon as I seen that I opened fire.”

FOX 8 Live noted that the homeowner killed one of the alleged intruders, 52-year-old Kevin Ford, and wounded the second, 42-year-old Clifford Wright.

WSMV pointed to the homeowner saying, “If it had been like ten minutes later or even five minutes later, it probably would have been a different story, because I was just fixing to leave to go out for Cinco de Mayo.”

The homeowner’s 60-year-old mother was home at the time the alleged intrusion occurred, prompting the homeowner to say, “I’m always going to protect my family…as long as they good I’ll be good.”

