At least 14 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7/ Chicago Sun-Times reported that a man was shot in the head and fatally wounded around 7:30 p.m. “in the 5200 block of South Halsted Street.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At 2:43 a.m. Saturday a 30-year-old man got into an argument with another man in an apartment building lobby “in the 2700 block of South State Street.” The other man pulled a gun and shot the 30-year-old, who was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old was standing in the street with a 16-year-old “in the 6400 block of South King Drive” when someone opened fire on them, fatally wounding the 17-year-old.

The 17-year-old died at the University of Chicago Hospital.

At least 170 people have been killed in Chicago so far this year, according to the Chicago Tribune.

On May 9, 2023, the NRA noted that 2,767 people had been killed in Chicago during Lori Lightfoot’s tenure as Mayor.

