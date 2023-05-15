At least 26 people were shot, four of them fatally, during Lori Lightfoot’s (D) last weekend as Mayor of Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 14 people were shot in Chicago, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night alone.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the total number of shooting victims was at least 26 by Monday morning, with at least one additional shooting fatality.

That additional fatal shooting was discovered Sunday just prior to 5 p.m., when police found a man “in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue” with a gunshot wound to the head. He was dead at the scene.

Sunday’s fatal shooting came hours after three people were shot “while standing in the first block of West Hubbard Street.” Two of the three–a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old–were critically wounded.

Gun violence has been a consistent problem during Lori Lightfoot’s one term as mayor and unsuccessful effort at a repeat.

WATCH: As Chicago Crime Rises Mayor Lightfoot DANCES for Re-Election

@LoriLightfoot / Twitter

On May 9, 2023, the NRA noted that 2,767 people had been killed in Chicago on Lightfoot’s watch.

The most violent year of Lightfoot’s tenure was 2021, which was the deadliest year Chicago has witnessed in a quarter of a century. The Hill reported that Chicago police confirmed 797 homicides during the course of 2021.

The Chicago Tribune indicates at least 170 people have been killed in Chicago so far this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.