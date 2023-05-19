WATCH: Maryland Man Shows up at Bus Stop Every Day with AR-15

A Maryland man has been showing up at a bus stop every day with an AR-15 for weeks, explaining his neighborhood is paying police to do something regular citizens can do for free.

WBALTV identified the man as J’den McAdory, who made clear he also carries the AR-15 as a way to stand against recent gun controls in the state.

Tonight on @wbaltv11: A man with an AR-15 has been showing up for weeks to a school bus drop off for local elementary school students.

Parents say their kids are afraid, the man says he’s protesting @GovWesMoore’s new gun control law. You’ll hear from both sides at 5+6pm. pic.twitter.com/rpdJXAkVh4 — Tolly Taylor (@TollyTaylor) May 18, 2023

“I really want people to understand,” he said. “I mean no harm to no one. I’m actually a deterrent away from the crime we always have here.”

CBS News reported Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed legislation Tuesday which limits where law-abiding citizens carry concealed handguns for self-defense.

The gun control signed by Moore prevents the carrying of a gun in an “area for children or vulnerable adults,” such as a school or a nursing home.

It also prevents carrying a gun on private property without the owner’s permission.

WBALTV indicates police are increasing their presence at bus stops in Anne Arundel County to make parents feel better.

Severn Elementary School Principal Isaphine Smith asked parents to tell their children to walk away from McAdory if they are approached by him.

Yesterday, McAdory told school officials he will no longer stand in protest of gun control during school drop-off or pick-up times.

