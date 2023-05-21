21 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning Across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Twenty-one people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported the violence began Friday just after 6:20 p.m., when a 33-year-old man was shot who was standing “in the 100-block of West 105th Street.”

He was hospitalized in good condition.

The violence continued all day Saturday and into Sunday morning, which is when a 30-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were driving together “in the 2200-block of West Walnut Street” and both were shot.

The shots rang out just before 3:20 a.m.. The man and woman were both hospitalized in good condition.

The lone fatality thus far in the weekend was a 17-year-old who was shot around 2:20 a.m. Saturday while walking “in the 2000-block of North Pulaski Road.”

The 17-year-old was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 210 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through May 20, 2023.

