23 Shot During Brandon Johnson’s First Weekend as Chicago Mayor

At least 23 people were shot, one of them fatally, during Brandon Johnson’s (D) first weekend as Chicago Mayor.

Breitbart News reported 21 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning alone in Johnson’s Chicago. One of those shooting victims, a 17-year-old boy, succumbed to his wounds.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the overall number of shooting victims had reached at least 23 by Monday morning.

The gun violence during Johnson’s first weekend as Mayor comes one week after 26 people were shot, four of them fatally, during Lori Lightfoot’s (D) last weekend as Mayor.

There were over 2,700 homicides in Chicago during Lightfoot’s tenure:

The Sun-Times observed there have already been at least 210 homicides at this point in 2023 alone.

