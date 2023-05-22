At least 22 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Sunday night in Democrat-run Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred around 8:00 p.m. at a barbershop “in the 2000 block of Kensington Avenue,” the Philadelphia Inquirer noted.

The shooting victim, 43-year-old Adinson Suarez-Marte, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

At 8:45 p.m., a second fatal shooting occurred, this time in “the 5600 block of Baltimore Avenue.” A 21-year-old man was among three individuals shot in the incident, and he succumbed to his wounds.

The deceased 21-year-old was identified as Michael Goodwin.

The Daily Voice reported that 29-year-old Katie Dales was shot and killed in a murder-suicide Saturday at 12:05 a.m.

Dales was the mother of three children, all of whom allegedly witnessed her being shot to death.

The weekend’s fourth shooting fatality occurred as a result of a “double shooting” that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man,WPVI reported.

NBC 10 noted that violence continued in Philadelphia on Monday, with two men found shot and “laid out on the ground” at 3:00 a.m. Monday. One of the men died at the scene and the second died at a hospital.

Police recovered what they believe to be the murder weapon, a gun that was stolen years ago “during a robbery.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.