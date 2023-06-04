42 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson gestures during his inaugural address after taking the oath of office as Chicago's 57th mayor Monday, May 15, 2023, in Chicago. Johnson, 47, faces an influx of migrants in desperate need of shelter, pressure to build support among skeptical business leaders, and summer months that historically …
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
AWR Hawkins

Forty-two people were shot, at least five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m. a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside an apartment “in the 1200 block of South Springfield.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

About 6:48 a.m. a 31-year-old was shot in the chest and leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 70-year-old man a 24-year-old were both shot “in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street” just prior to noon Saturday. The 24-year-old survived the incident but the 70-year-old succumbed to his gunshot wound.

FLASHBACK — Hawkins: Chicago’s New Mayor Means “Same Song, Different Verse” on Gun Policy

ahawkins

FOX News noted a 25-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in an incident in which six other people were shot and wounded.

The shooting occurred at a gathering to honor a man who died four years ago in a car crash.

The Sun-Times observed 238 people were killed January 1, 2023, through June 3, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.