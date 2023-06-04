42 Shot Friday into Sunday Morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Forty-two people were shot, at least five fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Saturday morning around 2 a.m.

Just after 4 a.m. a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times while inside an apartment “in the 1200 block of South Springfield.” He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

About 6:48 a.m. a 31-year-old was shot in the chest and leg and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 70-year-old man a 24-year-old were both shot “in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street” just prior to noon Saturday. The 24-year-old survived the incident but the 70-year-old succumbed to his gunshot wound.

FLASHBACK — Hawkins: Chicago’s New Mayor Means “Same Song, Different Verse” on Gun Policy

ahawkins

FOX News noted a 25-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in an incident in which six other people were shot and wounded.

The shooting occurred at a gathering to honor a man who died four years ago in a car crash.

The Sun-Times observed 238 people were killed January 1, 2023, through June 3, 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.