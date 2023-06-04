VIDEO: Men with Machine Guns Open Fire in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Video from Wednesday night shows men, at least two of whom were armed with machine guns, opening fire on innocents in gun-controlled Chicago.

CWB Chicago reported that the incident occurred in “the 4200 block of South Wells.”

At least one of these kids will grow up to be a "peacekeeper" https://t.co/IRgM2WOVsL — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) June 3, 2023

Responding officers found four gunshot victims on the ground, one of which was a deceased 14-year-old boy named Pierre Johnson. The other wounded individuals were 19, 19, and 21-years old.

When police arrived to investigate, a 16-year-old boy with a handgun opened fire on them. The boy was subsequently arrested and charged with “six counts of attempted murder of peace officers.”

The 16-year-old was also charged with allegedly firing at a vehicle in which officers were sitting and for possessing a gun while under the age of 21.

Breitbart News reported that 42 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Nearly 240 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2023.

