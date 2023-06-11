Four Wounded When Gunmen Open Fire on Chicago Funeral Procession

Four people were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle in a Chicago funeral procession Saturday about 1 p.m.

FOX News reported the police believe the shooting was “targeted” and that others in the procession were not in danger.

ABC 7 noted that a white pickup pulled up next to one of the cars in the procession and opened fire, wounding two passengers.

Two people in another vehicle were also wounded.

Lisa Peloquin lives near the location of the shooting and she said, “It’s so terrifying to think that people were shooting this close to my home, this close to my family, this close to our schools. As long as it’s very easy for people who are upset and have some sort of issue to get a gun, then people are going to try to solve issues in this way, and that’s awful. None of us want to live in a world like that.”

The Chicago Sun-Tines pointed out 248 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2023, through June 10, 2023.