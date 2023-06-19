A 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant gave birth to her baby Thursday after being shot and fatally wounded while sitting in a car in gun-controlled Washington, DC.

The young mother was a model named Samya Gill, according to the New York Post.

She was shot around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and rushed to a hospital, where she gave birth before dying.

ABC 7 noted the baby, a girl, was delivered by C-section and, although not struck by bullets, the baby was in critical condition.

The gunmen who shot up the car in which Gill was sitting allegedly used “assault rifles.”

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group explained that Washington, DC, has “some of the strongest gun violence prevention legislation in the nation.” They pointed out that D.C.’s gun control includes a ban against possessing any “assault weapon” in the city.

D.C. also has universal background checks, licensing of gun owners, a red flag law, a gun purchase waiting period, a ban on “high capacity” magazines, and numerous other controls.

