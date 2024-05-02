Scarborough: If You Are ‘Too Stupid’ to See Campus Protests Hurting Biden, Change the Channel

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday on his show “Morning Joe” that viewers should change the channel if they were too stupid to realize that the protests on college campuses are hurting President Joe Biden’s chances of winning in November.

Discussing the Vietnam War protests, Scarborough said, “I was young and remember my parents asking, what in the world is going on in this country? And, of course, you know, they were raised in the Great Depression and rural Georgia. It was kind of hard for them to hear rich kids on the campus of Harvard are taking over or taking over campuses at Columbia.”

He continued, “If you’re offended by this, please, I’m trying to help you. I don’t want Donald Trump to get elected. All right? I’m trying to help you. If you’re too stupid to figure that out, you can change to another channel. Because we’re sorting through this as a country. And this is not helping. This is not helping the people of Gaza. And this is not helping those of us who want to fight fascism in America.”

He added, “You remember 68. It was a tidal wave. There’s a reason that Reagan won with a lot of young voters in 1980. There’s a reason the Reagan Revolution took place. The seeds were planted in 1968. And again, when I say that, I’m not saying that the Vietnam War wasn’t an unjust war, it was.”

