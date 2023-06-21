Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted her disgust with the Biden Department of Justice Wednesday, noting that Hunter Biden is being allowed to walk for committing the same crime that landed Deja Taylor an 18-24-month prison sentence.

Blackburn tweeted, “Biden’s DOJ is giving Hunter a sweetheart deal for lying on a firearm background check. Meanwhile, the same DOJ is sending Deja Taylor to prison for 18-24 months for the exact same offense. What happened to equal justice under the law?”:

Biden’s DOJ is giving Hunter a sweetheart deal for lying on a firearm background check.



Meanwhile, the same DOJ is sending Deja Taylor to prison for 18-24 months for the exact same offense.



What happened to equal justice under the law? https://t.co/NWf1qbVk7i — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) June 21, 2023

Gun Owners of America made a similar observation, tweeting, “Hunter Biden gets special privileges because his daddy is POTUS. Deja Taylor gets prison because Joe Biden’s administration throws the book at gun owners.”

On Wednesday, Breitbart News pointed to the AFP’s report on the details of Hunter’s plea deal with the DOJ, noting that he “admitted to illegally possessing a gun despite being a drug user.”

His crime allegedly involved lying on an ATF 4473 form in order to acquire a gun. Breitbart News previously noted that the punishment for lying on ATF form 4473 is a prison sentence of up to a decade and/or upwards of a quarter of million dollars in fines.

Arrest Made in Richneck Elementary Shooting Investigation https://t.co/GQFIsgNP7M — Newport News Police Department (@NewportNewsPD) April 13, 2023

Hunter gets to walk free while Deja Taylor may serve up to two years in prison for the same crime.

Taylor is a 25-year-old mother who admitted to giving a misleading answer regarding drug use when filling out form 4473. That is the very same crime Hunter allegedly committed.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com