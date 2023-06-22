Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) voted against blocking the ATF’s AR-pistol stabilizer brace rule Thursday although she was elected to office by the most gun-friendly state in the Union.

The ATF’s rule requires owners of AR-pistols with a stabilizer brace to register them under the National Firearms Act (1934) or avail themselves of a limited number of options outlined by the ATF:

This rule is effective the date it is published in the Federal Register. Any weapons with “stabilizing braces” or similar attachments that constitute rifles under the NFA must be registered no later than 120 days after date of publication in the Federal Register; or the short barrel removed and a 16-inch or longer rifle barrel attached to the firearm; or permanently remove and dispose of, or alter, the “stabilizing brace” such that it cannot be reattached; or the firearm is turned in to your local ATF office. Or the firearm is destroyed.

The House passed a resolution to block the rule on June 13, 2023, and on Thursday, as the Senate voted on the resolution, Sinema cast a “no” vote.

Gun Owners of America tweeted:

.@SenatorSinema has BETRAYED her gun owning constituents! She has failed to vote for H.J. Res. 44. to STOP Biden’s executive overreach. Gun owners are watching and we’re coming for your seat!#STOPTHEBAN — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) June 22, 2023

In 2020, Guns & Ammo magazine ranked Arizona the most gun-friendly state in the Union from 2013-2020 and recognized the state in a five-way tie for number one in 2022.

Sinema voted against blocking a rule that forces Arizonans to register or otherwise comply with ATF mandates on their stabilizer braces.

