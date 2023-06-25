8 Shot Sunday Morning in Democrat-Run Kansas City

Eight people were shot, three of them fatally, Sunday morning around 4:30 a.m. in a parking lot in Democrat-run Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting occurred “just south of the intersection of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue,” ABC News reported.

Officers arrived to find three people dead. Five other gunshot victims either self-transported or were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Kansas City Star noted that a cousin of one of the shooting victims said everyone got to the parking lot around 3 a.m. and everything was calm for a time, then someone pulled a firearm and started shooting, which led to others pulling guns as well.

Cherron Barney, who lives near the scene of the shooting, said, “It sounded like war.”

The three homicides bring the city’s total to 97 thus far this year. There were 74 homicides at this same time last year.

