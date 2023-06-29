VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Opens Fire on Alleged Robber

Houston PD
AWR Hawkins

A pregnant woman opened fire on an alleged robber then held him at gunpoint outside a Houston, Texas, All Season Food Store on Tuesday night.

CW39 reported the alleged robber had a gun.

Click2Houston noted that the alleged robber, 39-year-old Mario Ipina Duque, had an accomplice, who also had a gun.

The pregnant woman called her husband and he arrived with a gun, so that both he and his wife were armed.

Gunfire was exchanged and Duque was shot. The other suspect fled the scene in a green Dodge Charger.

The alleged robber is expected to survive his injuries.

