VIDEO: Pregnant Woman Opens Fire on Alleged Robber

A pregnant woman opened fire on an alleged robber then held him at gunpoint outside a Houston, Texas, All Season Food Store on Tuesday night.

CW39 reported the alleged robber had a gun.

Click2Houston noted that the alleged robber, 39-year-old Mario Ipina Duque, had an accomplice, who also had a gun.

North officers are at a shooting scene 8600 Fulton. Adult male was transported and is expected to survive. Initial reports are the male was shot while committing a robbery. 202 pic.twitter.com/BRYnCiDGjd — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 28, 2023

The pregnant woman called her husband and he arrived with a gun, so that both he and his wife were armed.

Gunfire was exchanged and Duque was shot. The other suspect fled the scene in a green Dodge Charger.

This is why concealed carry is such an important Constitutional right💥 Pregnant woman in Texas is approached by an armed robber He pistol whips the man she’s with, she shoots him multiple times, and the innocent live to see another day Wow!

pic.twitter.com/lqWJQue0bx — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) June 29, 2023

The alleged robber is expected to survive his injuries.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.