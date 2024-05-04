Anti-Israel protesters interrupted the main commencement ceremony at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

In a video posted to X, protesters carrying the Palestinian flag were seen walking down an aisle towards the front of the stage at the commencement ceremony.

Protesters could be heard chanting, “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest, disclose, divest” as people in the crowd can also be heard saying, “F**k you” in response to the protesters.

A plane with the message, “We stand with Israel. Jewish Lives Matter,” was also seen flying above the graduation ceremony at Michigan Stadium.

Anti-Israel protesters interrupted a commencement ceremony for the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance on Friday eveningas well.

Protesters carried the Palestinian flag and signs that read, “ACAB,” “Free, free, Palestine,” and “UM Funds Genocide.”

The crowd gathered for the commencement ceremony responded by telling the protesters to “get out” of the auditorium, and several people could be heard chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

Anti-Israel protests and encampments have sprouted up on various college and university campuses since an initial one was established at Columbia University on April 17. The day after the first anti-Israel encampment was established at Columbia, several students were suspended and hundreds of protesters were arrested.

While the first encampment at Columbia University was removed, another one was established and remained until late Tuesday when the New York Police Department conducted a raid after protesters seized control of Hamilton Hall, an academic building on campus.

Protesters involved in the various encampments and protests have issued various demands, which include divesting from Israeli companies and companies that do business with Israel, ending academic ties with Israeli educational institutions, ending academic student trips to Israel, calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and for the United States to stop arming Israel, among other demands.